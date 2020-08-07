Boston Police Arrest Carlos Espinoza & Alexander Mann for Stealing Over $14,000 Worth of Merchandise

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 2:51 AM on Friday, August 7, 2020, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a radio call for a breaking and entering at 310 Boylston Street (Bottega Venetta) in Boston. While en route to the scene, officers received information via BPD Operations that two males were seen exiting the store mentioned above with merchandise in their hands. Further, witnesses stated the glass window of the store had been smashed and the alarm was actively sounding.

Officers arrived in the area and immediately observed two males matching the description of the suspects near the corner of Boylston Street and Charles Street. As officers drove past the two males, they observed them carrying multiple items in their hands. The officers pulled to the side of the road and observed the males drop the items they were carrying, onto the sidewalk. Officers exited their cruisers and approached the males, asking them what they had dropped on the sidewalk. One of the suspects stated they had discarded sunglasses and when asked where they got the sunglasses from, the suspects stated that someone had broken into the store and they went inside and took the items. Officers retrieved multiple pairs of sunglasses from both of the suspects’ pockets. Officers then walked a short distance to the area of the sidewalk where the males had discarded the items they were previously seen carrying and recovered more sunglasses as well as two purses. Officers recovered nineteen pairs of sunglasses and two purses totaling over $14,000.00. Both males were taken into custody.

Officers arrested Carlos Espinoza, 18-years-old, of Westbrook, Connecticut and Alexander Mann, 18-years-old, of Stonington, Connecticut. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of Breaking and Entering a Building Nighttime for Felony and Larceny Over $1200.

