Boston Man Tevin Abercrombie Charged With Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition

(STL.News) – A Boston man was charged yesterday with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Tevin Abercrombie, 25, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Abercrombie is currently detained on a supervised release violation and will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston at a later date.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 16, 2020, Abercrombie possessed a black Taurus 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number, loaded with one round in the chamber and an additional seven rounds of 9mm ammunition in the magazine. In 2016, Abercrombie was convicted in federal court of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, cocaine and heroin and sentenced to 60 months in prison. Abercrombie was on federal supervised release at the time of this offense.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Kelly D. Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Division; and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Dawley of Lelling’s Organized Crime and Gang Unit is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a pTevin Abercrombierogram bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

The details contained in the complaint are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

