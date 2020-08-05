Boston Man Naysaan Austin Pleads Guilty to Being Felon in Possession of Firearm

(STL.News) – A Boston man pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Naysaan Austin, 23, pleaded guilty via videoconference to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm before U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris, who scheduled sentencing for Nov. 12, 2020. Austin was arrested on Sept. 19, 2019, and charged by criminal complaint.

On June 16, 2019, Austin was arrested in Dorchester for carrying a Sig Sauer .22 caliber Mosquito Pistol loaded with five rounds of ammunition. The serial number on the gun was obliterated. Austin is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior convictions punishable by more than one year in prison.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Kelly D. Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division; and Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Mulcahy of Lelling’s Criminal Division is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN is part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.]

