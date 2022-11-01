Boris Johnson says Putin would be ‘crazy’ to use nukes against Ukraine in his first interview since standing down as PM

BORIS Johnson has said that Russia would be “crazy” to fire nukes at Ukraine in his first broadcast interview since quitting as Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson told Sky News this evening that the backlash would be huge, especially from the few remaining friends Mad Vlad Putin still has.

And he added that Russian nukes would trigger a “hysterical” reaction from his own people.

Th ex-PM said: “It would immediately tender Russia’s resignation from the club of civilised nations.

“The current economic punishment that the West has been able to dish out would be massively intensified.”

Mr Johnson said Russian would be thrown into a “cryogenic economic freeze”.

And countries that previously gave Putin the “benefit of the doubt” wouldn’t anymore.

“He would crucially lose the patronage of the Chinese and above all in his own country I think he would trigger absolutely hysterical reaction,” BoJo said.

In his Sky interview the ex-PM also confirmed that he WILL attend the Cop27 climate conference in Egypt

BoJo said he was “was invited by the Egyptians”.

His attendance will heap pressure on Rishi Sunak to go too.

Currently it’s up in the air whether the new PM will attend.

Initially he said he wouldn’t due to number of domestic issues that need solving.

But BoJo’s attendance might yet change his mind.

Alongside Boris, Putin has been warned of “severe consequences” should the Kremlin resort to nuclear warfare by James Cleverly.

Yesterday the Foreign Secretary issued a stark warning to the Russian madman, saying: “No other country is talking about nuclear use. No country is threatening Russia or President Putin.

“He should be clear that for the UK and our allies, any use at all of nuclear weapons would fundamentally change the nature of this conflict. There would be severe consequences for Russia.”