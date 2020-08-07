Border Patrol Manuel Aguerro-Alarcon arrests previously deported felon in Doña Ana County, New Mexico

(STL.News) – On July 31, the U.S. Border Patrol arrested a Mexican national who had previously been deported subsequent to his conviction for multiple aggravated felonies.

Manuel Aguerro-Alarcon was deported to Mexico through Laredo, Texas, after having been convicted on charges of conspiracy to kidnapping and robbery. Last Friday, however, Border Patrol agents encountered Aguerro-Alarcon in Doña Ana County.

Under federal law, as alien who previously has been arrested and convicted of an aggravated felony and subsequently deported from the United States may not lawfully re-enter the country without the consent of the appropriate authority of the United States to apply for admission.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Border Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Hammond is prosecuting the case.

