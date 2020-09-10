Border Patrol Agents Rescue Two Including a Teenage Boy

JACUMBA, CA (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued two individuals who were lost and in distress in the Jacumba wilderness Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m., when El Centro Sector Radio Communications received a call forwarded by 911 from a man claiming to be in distress, lost and without water. The man stated that he, and a 16-year-old boy illegally entered the United States with a larger group and later became separated as they fell behind. The man said that they were north of Interstate 8 and past the tunnels on the train tracks. The El Centro Sector Border Search Trauma and Rescue Team (BORSTAR) responded immediately.

At approximately 9:57 a.m., BORSTAR agents were able to locate the subjects’ foot sign in the general area they believed they were located. They utilized a Search and Rescue (SAR) K-9 to track the foot sign for over a mile and a half before locating the two lost subjects. They were provided with cold water and appeared to be in good health. The subjects declined wanting further medical attention.

The subjects, both illegal aliens from Mexico, were transported to an immigration rally point for further processing.

Both subjects were expelled back to their country of origin.

