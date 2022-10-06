BoE's Haskel says MPC has resolve to tame inflation in medium term



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Professor Jonathan Haskel, who has just been appointed to the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, is seen in this undated portrait released by HM Treasury in London, Britain, May 31, 2018. Jason Alden/UK Treasury/Handout via REUT



LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England is determined to get inflation back to its 2% target over the medium term, and will have to look beyond short-term financial market turmoil, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Jonathan Haskel said on Thursday.

“Given the time it takes for monetary policy to have its full impact, the MPC is focused primarily on the medium and longer-term prospects for the economy,” Haskel said in remarks released by the BoE.

“The MPC has the tools and resolve to return inflation to target in the medium term,” he added.