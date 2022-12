The case, filed in U.S. federal court in the Northern District of Illinois on Dec. 17, centers around an allegation that Blockware sold Faes & Co. 50 mining rigs for $525,000. But, Faes said in the lawsuit, “Blockware did not actually own or operate a facility to host the miners and was not capable of doing so reliably.” Also, the facilities owned by third parties that Blockware could tap didn’t have reliable power, resulting in subpar service, according to the suit.