Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Falls 0.59%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Friday – InvestorsObserver

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Friday, the Art, Collectibles and Non-Fungible Tokens has dropped 58.5% to $0.04244254438.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance a 87 Volatility Rank.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance a high volatility rank of 87, placing it in the top 13% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

BCUG’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance price is in a favorable position going forward. With support set at $-0.00190640623509913 and resistance set at $0.103526193547845. This positions Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

