Bittrex, Merkle Science, Bitgo Join Crypto Market Integrity Coalition

Following the introduction of the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition (CMIC) with 17 member firms last February, the organization has added eight new members. New coalition recruits include Bittrex, Merkle Science, Crystal Blockchain and Bitgo.

Seven months ago, 17 crypto firms announced the formation of the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition (CMIC), a group that aims to bolster a sensibly-regulated crypto industry. Original CMIC members included Circle, Coinbase, Anchorage Digital, Huobi Tech, Liberty City Ventures, and the Chamber of Digital Commerce.

“Through the pledge, the coalition seeks to send an unequivocal message at this critical moment in the evolution of digital assets: The crypto industry has made enormous strides to improve market integrity in the past few years,” the CMIC launch announcement noted on February 7, 2022.

On Thursday, CMIC detailed that eight new members have joined the coalition. Newly added CMIC members include Bittrex, VAF Compliance, Merkle Science, Tokenomy, Crystal Blockchain, Finclusive, Oasis Pro Markets, and Bitgo. The chief compliance officers (CCOs) at Bitgo and Bittrex spoke about joining the CMIC initiative.

Michael Carter, the chief compliance officer at Bittrex said the crypto exchange looks forward to “working with fellow coalition members on collective educational efforts and sharing insights that will contribute to the industry’s continuing evolution.” Jeff Horowitz, Bitgo’s chief compliance officer detailed that Bitgo welcomes discussions with regulators and policymakers.

“We’re seeing increasing appetite on the part of institutional investors to actively participate in the growing digital asset economy, and regulatory clarity will address concerns that have stemmed from uncertainty,” Horowitz said on Thursday during the CMIC announcement. “We continue to welcome discussion with policymakers on how to encourage innovation while protecting investors and businesses,” the Bitgo

