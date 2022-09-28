Bitdeer Sets up $250M Fund to Acquire Assets From Financially Distressed Bitcoin Miners

According to a representative from the bitcoin mining company backed by the Chinese crypto billionaire Jihan Wu, Bitdeer is crafting a $250 million fund to buy distressed assets from embattled bitcoin miners. Bitdeer’s chief executive officer Matt Kong details that “opportunities” arise in “every cycle.”

Bitdeer Wants to Acquire Cheap Machines From Distressed Bitcoin Miners

Bitdeer is setting up a fund to purchase assets from financially distressed bitcoin miners, according to statements Matt Kong made to Bloomberg’s David Pan. Bitdeer is a crypto mining operation backed by former Bitmain CEO Jihan Wu and the company just recently purchased a large-scale vault in Singapore.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency miners, in general, have been suffering from the crypto winter’s downturn. At the end of June, a report noted that $4 billion in bitcoin mining loans were in distress. In mid-July, Cleanspark announced it acquired 1,061 bitcoin miners at a discount and said the crypto winter has brought “unprecedented opportunities.” Five days ago, bitcoin miner Compute North filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Bitdeer’s CEO Matt Kong sees opportunities on the horizon, according to statements he made on Tuesday. “There are opportunities in every cycle,” Kong remarked. “If you can time the market and enter at the bottom, come out at the top, then you will make money. It works especially well for mining.”

Presently, Bitdeer is looking to complete a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) deal for $4 billion. However, the deal with the blank check firm has been pushed back and the company filed for an extension. Kong says while crypto miners are in distress, the firm has the opportunity to get machines at a much cheaper rate.

“We can buy the cheaper machines and run them in our existing facilities with stable and cost-effective power purchase agreements,” Kong added. “You’ll have the cash flow.”

What do you think about Bitdeer setting up a $250 million fund to purchase distressed bitcoin miner assets? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

Jamie Redman Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.











Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.