Bitcoin surges 7% to top $20,000, its highest level in more than a week, even as stocks hit 2022 lows – CNBC

Bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range of $18,000 to $25,000 mark, keeping investors on edge about where the price is going next. The crytpo market has been plagued with a number of issues from collapsed projects to bankruptcies.

Bitcoin topped $20,000 on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in the more than a week, but is still struggling to break out of its tight trading range.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency was more than 7% higher at $20,265.95 at around 3:30 a.m. ET, according to data from CoinDesk.

Bitcoin’s rally lifted the broader cryptocurrency market. Ether was up around 7% at $1,389.75.

Still, bitcoin has struggled for direction, trading between $18,000 and $25,000 since mid-June after a crash saw nearly $2 trillion wiped off the entire crypto market since its peak in November.

That market decline was driven by interest rate rises from central banks aimed a controlling rampant inflation as well as a wave of bankruptcies and insolvency issues that filtered through the crypto industry.