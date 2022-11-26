Bitcoin Price: 179K BTC Left Exchanges In last 30 Days; Time To Buy The Dip? – CoinGape

The global digital asset market is trading under spiked selling pressure as the volatility increases. The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin price has dropped by over 20% over the past 30 days. However, this price action has opened the gates for investors to buy the dip.

Bitcoin price down; Buy the dip?

According to glassnode data, Bitcoin Exchange Outflow has hit the all time high (ATH). A total of 179,250 Bitcoin have left from crypto exchanges on a net basis over the last 30 days. This suggests that the market is approaching its bottom now.

Data suggests that Bitcoin’s number of exchange deposits (7d MA) has gone on to hit 2 year low of 1,735.12.

As per reports, BTC flowing out of exchanges at a rate of over 172k per month. This has surpassed the previous high set after June 2022 sell off. However, the total confirmed transactions also saw an uptrend over the last two weeks. Glassnode reported that accounts holding more than 1 Bitcoin reached it ATH of 951,823.

Coingape reported that BTC has reached the same level as the previous bear markets. Bitcoin price may recover based on historical data.

Bitcoin price has dropped by 20% in the last 30 days. BTC is trading at an average price of $16,608.5, at the press time. It is holding a market of over $319.1 billion. However, Bitcoin’s dominance has shrunk to stand at 37.8%.

Confirmed transactions hit ATH

Total confirmed transactions breached the multi month high of 246K transactions per day. It is important to note that 29.2% (77.1k withdrawals) of the total transactions were related to exchange withdrawal transfers. While 18.2% (48.1k deposits) are recorded to exchange deposit transfers.

The explosion of exchange related activity has moved the dominance of exchange deposits or withdrawals to 47.4% of the whole. This is recorded to be the highest level on year to date (YTD) basis. Higher exchange dominance is usually linked with a bull market and high volatility sell of events.

Ashish believes in Decentralisation and has a keen interest in evolving Blockchain technology, Cryptocurrency ecosystem, and NFTs. He aims to create awareness around the growing Crypto industry through his writings and analysis. When he is not writing, he is playing video games, watching some thriller movie, or is out for some outdoor sports. Reach me at [email protected]

The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.