Bitcoin fails to move towards the $21,368 resistance level: Will it dip soon?

Bitcoin has performed well over the last few days but has failed to surge past the resistance level above $21k.
Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, has been performing well over the last few days. The coin has added more than 4% to its value in the last 24 hours and is now trading above $20k for the first time this month.
The positive performance coincides with that of the broader cryptocurrency market. The crypto market has been in a bullish trend since the start of the week, with the total crypto market cap now closing in on the $975 billion mark.
Bitcoin has been trading above the $20k level for the last 48 hours and has failed to mount a rally towards the $21,368 resistance level.
BTC is down by less than 1% in the last 24 hours and could dip below the $20k support level in the coming hours if the bulls don’t take control of the market.
Key levels to watch
The BTC/USD 4-hour chart remains bullish despite Bitcoin underperforming over the last few hours. However, the technical indicators show that Bitcoin could become bearish if the current momentum is maintained.
The MACD line remains above the neutral zone, indicating bullish momentum for Bitcoin. The 14-day RSI of 62 also shows that Bitcoin could enter the overbought region if a sustainable rally can be achieved.
At press time, BTC is trading at $20,205 per coin. If the bulls don’t take control of the market, Bitcoin could slip below the first major support level at $19,581 before the end of the day.
However, the second major support level at $19,026 should cap further downward movement in the near term.
The bulls could regain control of the market and push BTC towards the $20,819 resistance level. In the event of an extended rally, BTC could surge past the $21,368 resistance level in the short term.
Where to buy now
eToro
eToro offers a wide range of cryptos, such as Bitcoin, XRP and others, alongside crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto pairs. eToro users can connect with, learn from, and copy or get copied by other users.
Bitstamp
Bitstamp is a leading cryptocurrency exchange which offers trading in fiat currencies or popular cryptocurrencies.
Bitstamp is a fully regulated company which offers users an intuitive interface, a high degree of security for your digital assets, excellent customer support and multiple withdrawal methods.