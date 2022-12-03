Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC Consolidates to Start the Weekend – Market Updates Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Bitcoin was consolidating to start the weekend, as prices once again fell below $17,000. The move comes as traders continued to digest the latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls report. Ethereum was also marginally lower in today’s session, with price dropping below a key resistance point.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) was consolidating to start the weekend, following the U.S. nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report.

Figures yesterday showed that 263,000 jobs were added to the American economy, better than the 200,000 markets had expected.

This rise in jobs has left cryptocurrency markets unsure on what the Federal Reserve will do in its next policy meeting.

BTC/USD – Daily Chart

BTC/USD slipped to a low of $16,877.88 following the news, which is lower than Friday’s peak of $17,116.04.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) has also slipped, now tracking at 52.16, which is close to a floor of 52.00.

Despite this, the 10-day (red) moving average has now fully crossed over its 25-day (blue) counterpart, which appears to be a signal of upcoming bullish momentum.

Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) was also in the red on Saturday, as the price of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency fell below a key resistance point.

Following a high of $1,299.84 on Friday, ETH/USD fell to a low of $1,275.09 earlier in today’s session.

This drop sees ethereum move below its recent ceiling at the $1,285 level, despite a recent upwards crossover of the 10-day (red) and 25-day (blue) moving averages.

ETH/USD – Daily Chart

Looking at the chart, today’s drop came as the RSI fell below its long-term support point at 51.70. It is now tracking at 51.42, as of writing.

Traders still seem to be optimistic about a potential move above $1,300, however, the RSI will likely need to surge beyond the 52.00 mark.

Should this happen, and the momentum of the moving average climb higher, then we could see ETH move towards a ceiling of $1,370.

Eliman Dambell

Eliman brings an eclectic point of view to market analysis, he was previously a brokerage director and retail trading educator. Currently, he acts as a commentator across various asset classes, including Crypto, Stocks and FX.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

