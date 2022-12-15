Bitcoin, Ethereum, OKB, and VeChain Daily Price Analyses – 15 … – Cryptopolitan

The global crypto market has seen a continued negative trend over the last day. The performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others shows that there has been no improvement. As the market continues to face problems, there is a continuing decline in its value. Though there were dominant bullish changes over the recent days, the momentum has reversed. Now, the market is facing a stark bearishness. There are hopes that the market will turn bullish soon.

Stellar has partnered with UNHCR to give Ukrainian refugees cash via USDC. The new project attempts to help bankless Ukrainian refugees while also helping streamline the international Red Cross projects. The use of blockchain technology for humanitarian purposes has increased. The blockchain system offers solutions in cases where there is a lack of banking channels for the verification of identity. The mentioned technology particularly helps in developing such infrastructure in war-torn areas.

Two new projects were announced in December, including one that provides a solution to cash aid Ukrainian refugees. The other one will help them offer cash and vouchers through the Partisia network. But the past blockchain projects have mixed results as some have been effective in bypassing the red tape. While in other cases, they have turned the blockchain system superfluous.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others.

BTC still in losses

As a lifeline has been offered to Bitcoin miner Core Scientific, there has been a surge in its stocks. The stock price of the troubled miner saw a surge of 200% over the recent hours. The change came as the result of aid coming from a financial group.

Source: TradingView

The recent changes for Bitcoin show a continuation of the negative trend. The latest data shows that it has shed 1.46% over the last 24 hours. The seven-day data shows that it has added 1.07%.

The price value of BTC is currently in the $17,421.84 range. The market cap value of Bitcoin is estimated to be $335,110,057,537. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $20,043,335,257.

ETH stays recessive

A new Coinbase tool will help users with the recovery of the stranded Ethereum tokens. An untold number of ERC-20 tokens have been lost due to the Coinbase incompatibility with the exchange. The new feature will help the users finally retrieving their assets.

Source: TradingView

The performance of Ethereum has also shown a negative trend. The latest data shows that it has shed 1.42% in a day. The seven-day data shows that it has regressed by 0.85%.

The price value of ETH is currently in the $1,271.71 range. The market cap value of this coin is estimated to be $155,624,122,070. The 24-hour trading volume of the same coin is about $5,420,611,107.

OKB turns bullish

The performance of OKB has shown positive stats as it turned bullish. The latest data shows that it has added 0.90% over the last 24 hours. The seven-day data shows that it has added 9.91%. The price value of OKB is currently in the $22.89 range.

Source: TradingView

The market cap value of OKB is estimated to be $1,373,214,536. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $15,702,726. The same amount in its native currency is about 686,442 OKB.

VET trying to regain momentum

VeChain has also been making attempts to regain momentum as it faces harsh times. The latest data shows that it has shed 0.34% over the last 24 hours. The seven-day data shows that it has shed 3.37%. The price value of VET is currently in the $0.01838 range.

Source: TradingView

The market cap value of VeChain is estimated to be $1,332,921,572. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $32,558,000. The circulating supply of the same coin is about 72,511,146,418 VET.

Final Thoughts

The performance of the global crypto market has shown a negative trend over recent hours. The recent data regarding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others shows that there has been a continuous decline. As the market has continued to recede, there has been a decline in the influx of capital. The global market cap value has also seen fluctuations, as it is estimated to be $849.77 billion.