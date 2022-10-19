Bitcoin Added to Guinness World Records Book – Find Out More – Cryptonews

The world’s number one cryptocurrency per market capitalization, Bitcoin (BTC), has earned several Guinness World Records titles, including the oldest and the first decentralized cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin has been written into this famous book as the first decentralized cryptocurrency, “developed as a solution to the challenge of regulating a digital currency without any centralized organization, or “trusted third party”, to oversee transactions,” says the entry.
The entry mentioned that its pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto published the whitepaper in 2008, with a working implementation of the concept being completed and an open-source client released to the public in 2009.
The world’s number one crypto has been mentioned in 17 of the book entries in total. These include:
- First blockchain: January 2009, launched by Nakamoto;
- Oldest cryptocurrency: 13 years
- First Bitcoin transaction: January 12, 2009, Nakamoto transferred BTC 10 to Hal Finney, an American software developer;
- First commercial Bitcoin transaction: May 22, 2010, software developer Laszlo Hanyecz paid BTC 10,000 for two large pizzas, today known as ‘Bitcoin Pizza Day’;
- First country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender: September 2021, El Salvador;
- Most valuable cryptocurrency: March 24, 2022;
- Largest bitcoin fraud: 2012, Bitcoin Savings and Trust reportedly lost the equivalent to $5.6 million by the time it was shut down by the US Securities and Exchange Commission;
- Largest cryptocurrency hack: February 2014, Mt. Gox;
- First seizure of cryptocurrency: April 2013, the US Drug Enforcement Administration confiscated BTC 11.02 from Eric Hughes who was accused of selling illegal drugs through the online marketplace Silk Road;
- Largest seizure of cryptocurrency: February 2022, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) seized $3.6 billion in cryptocurrency from Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, believed to be associated with the BTC 120-heavy hack of the crypto exchange Bitfinex in 2016;
- First cryptocurrency exchange: March 2010, BitcoinMarket;
- Largest cryptocurrency winning jackpot in an online poker tournament: July 2019, BTC 104.23;
- First Minecraft server with a bitcoin economy: 2014, mined resources could be traded for fractions of a bitcoin;
- First non-fungible token (NFT): May 2014, Quantum, a short looping animation created by American digital artist Kevin McCoy, the only one to be created via Bitcoin.
Two, however, are included on this search list, even if they are not directly connected to bitcoin, but contain the phrase “coins such as bitcoin” or similar. These are the most valuable sports club NFT, and the most expensive NFT artwork (limited edition) – the latter one being from March 2021, when Beeple sold his “EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS” in a Christie’s auction.
While widely praised for its inclusion of Bitcoin, the Guinness World Records also got some constructive criticism: certain mistakes have been pointed out, such as the number of BTC in a single Nakamoto’s wallet, the date of whitepaper publication, and certain differentiation between validators and miners in proof-of-work (PoW) blockchains.
Meanwhile, earlier in October, major crypto exchange Binance said that it, in conjunction with Talent Network, a Mexico-based recruiting agency, earned the Guinness World Records title for hosting the largest cryptocurrency lesson in the world. On October 7, 289 people attended the class at Blockchain Land Nuevo León, Mexico.
At 10 UTC on Wednesday morning, BTC was trading at $19,226, down 1.6% in a day and up 1% in a week.
____
Learn more:
– MIT Research Scientist Says Satoshi Nakamoto Should Win a Nobel Peace Prize
– Satoshi Nakamoto Mined More Than 1 Million Bitcoin – Report
– Adam Back on the Cypherpunk Movement, Inventing Hashcash, Satoshi & Bitcoin
– Bitfinex Hack: Meet the Self-Proclaimed ‘Serial Entrepreneur’ Couple Charged Over Laundering Bitcoin
– Beeple’s USD 69M NFT Enters Art History
– Bitstamp to Assists Mt. Gox Repayment Process