Bitcoin Added to Guinness World Records Book – Find Out More – Cryptonews

Source: AdobeStock / JHVEPhoto

The world’s number one cryptocurrency per market capitalization, Bitcoin (BTC), has earned several Guinness World Records titles, including the oldest and the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin has been written into this famous book as the first decentralized cryptocurrency, “developed as a solution to the challenge of regulating a digital currency without any centralized organization, or “trusted third party”, to oversee transactions,” says the entry.

The entry mentioned that its pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto published the whitepaper in 2008, with a working implementation of the concept being completed and an open-source client released to the public in 2009.

The world’s number one crypto has been mentioned in 17 of the book entries in total. These include:

Two, however, are included on this search list, even if they are not directly connected to bitcoin, but contain the phrase “coins such as bitcoin” or similar. These are the most valuable sports club NFT, and the most expensive NFT artwork (limited edition) – the latter one being from March 2021, when Beeple sold his “EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS” in a Christie’s auction.

While widely praised for its inclusion of Bitcoin, the Guinness World Records also got some constructive criticism: certain mistakes have been pointed out, such as the number of BTC in a single Nakamoto’s wallet, the date of whitepaper publication, and certain differentiation between validators and miners in proof-of-work (PoW) blockchains.

Meanwhile, earlier in October, major crypto exchange Binance said that it, in conjunction with Talent Network, a Mexico-based recruiting agency, earned the Guinness World Records title for hosting the largest cryptocurrency lesson in the world. On October 7, 289 people attended the class at Blockchain Land Nuevo León, Mexico.

At 10 UTC on Wednesday morning, BTC was trading at $19,226, down 1.6% in a day and up 1% in a week.

____

Learn more:

– MIT Research Scientist Says Satoshi Nakamoto Should Win a Nobel Peace Prize

– Satoshi Nakamoto Mined More Than 1 Million Bitcoin – Report

– Adam Back on the Cypherpunk Movement, Inventing Hashcash, Satoshi & Bitcoin

– Bitfinex Hack: Meet the Self-Proclaimed ‘Serial Entrepreneur’ Couple Charged Over Laundering Bitcoin

– Beeple’s USD 69M NFT Enters Art History

– Bitstamp to Assists Mt. Gox Repayment Process