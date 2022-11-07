Bitcoin?com Wallet Integrates Polygon (MATIC) Unlocking Secure Low-Cost Access to Thousands of Decentralized Applications

press release

Bitcoin.com continues to improve access to high-throughput, low-fee decentralized networks for millions of people by integrating the Polygon network.

Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact with cryptocurrencies and digital assets, has announced integration of the Polygon network to its self-custodial web3 wallet.

The addition of Polygon to the multichain Bitcoin.com Wallet means the wallet’s millions of users are now able to trade ERC-20 tokens via Polygon, as well as interact directly with most of the over 37,000 Decentralized Apps (DApps) hosted on the network, including blue-chip projects, such as Aave, Uniswap and OpenSea.

“Polygon was one of the first networks to provide millions of people low-fee access to decentralized finance (DeFi). DeFi has run into speed bumps with high fees that push out the vast majority of people. Projects like Polygon’s are crucial to guaranteeing DeFi has low-fees, thus remaining accessible to everyone,” said Bitcoin.com CEO Dennis Jarvis. “We believe in a multichain future, no better demonstrated than by Polygon. It is fast and affordable, yet is able to maintain a high level of decentralization, which is important for security and censorship resistance. That Polygon is one of oldest ecosystems, meaning it has a mature variety of DApps, is icing on the cake.”

Bitcoin.com will also be bringing its ecosystem token VERSE to the Polygon network, which is an ideal fit. Verse requires a low-fee smart contract platform to enable the small, frequent transactions associated with the token’s utility and rewards functions. Verse will launch on Ethereum mainnet, but of course will be made bridgeable to the Polygon network.

Strategic buyers purchased $33.6 million in a private sale of VERSE tokens in May. Verse will launch following the public token sale, which is live now at getverse.com and runs until November 30 or the goal is reached. Two percent of the total VERSE token supply is up for grabs in the dynamically priced sale which has a soft-cap price of $0.0024/token or just a 50% greater price per token than that paid by first round private sale buyers.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with unique user addresses exceeding 174.9M. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea and well-known enterprises including Starbucks, Meta, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

If you’re an Ethereum Developer, you’re already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here.

About Verse

VERSE is the rewards and utility token for the Bitcoin.com ecosystem, and the world’s gateway to DeFi. Verse will launch following the dynamically priced public token sale, which is live now at getverse.com and runs until November 30 or the goal is reached.



Bitcoin.com

Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been a global leader in introducing newcomers to crypto. Featuring accessible educational materials, timely and objective news, and intuitive self-custodial products, we make it easy for anyone to buy, spend, trade, invest, earn, and stay up-to-date on cryptocurrency and the future of finance.

