BitCard integrates bitcoin gift cards onto TilloATM Marketplace – ATM Marketplace

BitCard, a bitcoin gift card provider, has integrated its services on Tillo, a digital gift card platform. With this integration, customers can purchase cryptocurrency without having to get a crypto account or wallet, according to a press release.

BitCard allows customers to instantly purchase bitcoin to place on a gift card. Customers can then access cryptocurrency prices and card balances on the BitCard website.

“We’re excited to have BitCard on our platform because it enables brands to deliver cryptocurrency ownership to their digital-savvy customers via a simple, quick and efficient process,” Alex Preece, CEO and co-founder at Tillo, said in the release. “Joining our platform offers significant growth opportunities for BitCard, who have built a strong reputation as a trusted market leader, and we look forward to bringing their innovative solution to brands and consumers alike.”