Birmingham Police Investigating Into Missing Irene Campbell

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a missing person investigation. The Birmingham Police Department request assistance from the public on locating the subject.

The missing person has been identified as:

Irene Campbell, (81), B/F, of Birmingham, Alabama

Irene Campbell was last seen on June 15, 2020 at 1208 43rd Street North. Ms. Campbell was wearing denim capri pants and a black shirt with multicolor design. Ms. Campbell’s family stated she suffers from dementia.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Irene Campbell, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8434 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE