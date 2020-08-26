Birmingham Police Conducting Homicide Investigation of Eddie Jackson

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Monday, August 24, 2020. The victim has been identified as Eddie Jackson, (43), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Officers from the Community Safety Partnership Unit responded to 4170 Messer Airport Highway on a call of two people shot. Officers arrived and discovered the victim Eddie Jackson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Jackson was transported to UAB hospital where he succumb to his injuries. Another wounded individual was taken to St. Vincent East by personal vehicle. The subject sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Details are limited in this investigation. This homicide appears to be domestic in nature.

Updates will be provided as details come available. This is an ongoing investigation.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

This is Birmingham’s 67th homicide investigation of 2020 and 10 justifiable death investigations and 1 non-criminal homicide (accidental shooting). The Birmingham Police Department adheres to FBI Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines set for all law enforcement agencies across the United States. FBI Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines do not require law enforcement agencies to include justifiable death

investigations into the total homicide investigations counts.

The information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence. The Department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE