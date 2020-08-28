Birmingham Police Arrested Demarcus Chandler in Homicide of Raven Swain

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports an additional arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of Raven Swain. Swain was murdered on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Underwood Park located in the 1100 block of 26th Street South.

The suspect has been identified as Demarcus Chandler, (24), B/M, State of Alabama Correctional Facility.

The investigation suggest Chandler was in the custody of the West Jefferson Correctional Facility at the time he hired the defendant Solomon Minatee III to murder Raven Swain for pecuniary gain or other valuable consideration pursuant to a contract.

BPD Detectives obtained a Capital Murder Warrant (No Bond) for Demarcus Chandler. Chandler is currently in the custody of West Jefferson Correctional Facility.

The information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence. The Department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed.

Homicide Investigation Update

The Birmingham Police Department reports an arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of Raven Swain. Swain was murdered on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Underwood.

Park located in the 1100 block of 26th Street South.

The suspect has been identified as Solomon Minatee III, (24), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Detectives presented information gathered on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. After the assessment of information, BPD Detectives obtained a Capitol Murder Warrant (NO BOND) for Minatee’s arrest. Solomon Minatee III was arrested and is currently in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail.

