Billings: U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme Announces $1,894,452 To Improve Services For Crime Victims In Montana

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme today announced $1,894,452 in Department of Justice grants to improve services for crime victims in Montana. The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, are part of over $144 million distributed to enhance the district’s response to victims of crime throughout the United States.

“The Department of Justice is steadfast in its commitment to protecting public safety and bringing justice to those who have been victimized,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The investments we are making today will support service providers as they work to secure the legal rights of victims and put survivors of criminal acts on the road to recovery.”

The awards made to organizations in Montana will advance the use of technology, improve community preparedness and law enforcement training and provide emergency and transitional shelter to assist victims of crime. Programs will also support victims of child abuse and fund research projects related to perpetrators and victims of elder abuse. Approximately $64.3 million was awarded under Office for Victims of Crime grant programs; over $54.1 million was awarded under Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention programs; over $19.9 million was awarded under Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering, and Tracking grant programs; and nearly $5.7 million was awarded under two National Institute of Justice grant programs.

“It takes remarkable courage for crime victims to recover and to hold the perpetrators accountable so they harm no more victims. We are very pleased these funds are coming to Montana to provide help and support to our victims,” U.S. Attorney Alme said.

“As lockdowns and lawlessness fuel crime in America’s homes and communities, more people are vulnerable to victimization and those who have been victimized face new hurdles,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “The Office of Justice Programs is committed to giving our victim service partners the tools they need to better serve their clients and protect victims’ rights.”

The following organizations in Montana received funding:

Montana Legal Services Association, $1,000,000

Montana Board of Crime Control, $500,000

Chippewa Cree Tribe, $394,452

