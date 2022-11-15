Bikaji Foods International debuts at 8% premium over IPO price

New Delhi: Bikaji Foods International was off to a decent start on Dalal street as the FMCG player got listed at Rs 322.80 on Wednesday on NSE, a premium of 8% over its issue price of Rs 300.

The packaged snack manufacturer debuted at a premium of 7% at Rs 321.15 as against the given issue price on BSE.

Ahead of its listing on Dalal Street, shares of Bikaji Foods International were trading at a premium of Rs 25-30 in the grey market, signalling a decent listing pop for investors.

Bikaji Foods is India’s third-largest ethnic snack company. The company’s product range includes six principal categories: bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad, and western snacks among others.

The company’s Rs 881-crore IPO was sold in the range of Rs 285-300 per share and received a strong investor response. It was subscribed over 26.67 times between November 3-7.

The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 80.6 times while those reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs), retailers and employees were subscribed 7.1 times 4.77 times and 4.38 times, respectively.

Its revenue from operations grew 23% to Rs 1,610.96 crore in FY22 against Rs 1,310.75 crore a year ago. For the three months ending June 30, revenue from operations stood at Rs 419.16 crore, with a net profit of Rs 15.7 crore.