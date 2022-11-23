Biggest Movers: LTC Moves to 6-Month High, SOL up Nearly 20%

Litecoin extended recent gains on Nov. 23, with the token climbing to its highest point since May. The move saw prices climb by nearly 20% in today’s session, and comes ahead of this afternoon’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. Solana also surged on Wednesday, moving nearly 20% higher.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) rose for a second straight session, with prices climbing by as much as 23% earlier today.

LTC/USD rallied to a peak of $81.56, which comes less than a day after trading at a low of $63.20.

The surge in price, which saw LTC move nearly $20.00 higher, sent the token to its strongest point since May 9.

LTC/USD – Daily Chart

Looking at the chart, today’s rally also comes as LTC broke past another resistance level, this time surging beyond the $73.00 mark.

In addition to this, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) continued to maintain recent momentum, moving to a top of 71.01 on Wednesday.

The next visible ceiling appears to be the 73.50 mark, and should this point hold firm, we may see traders begin to secure earlier gains.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) was another notable gainer in today’s session, as the token rebounded from recent lows.

SOL/USD, which fell to an all-time low of $10.94 on Tuesday, rallied to an intraday high of $13.39 in today’s session.

As a result of today’s surge, solana, which has been one of the most impacted tokens following the FTX collapse, was back above a floor of $12.00.

SOL/USD – Daily Chart

In addition to the price floor, the RSI index also moved past a floor of its own at 30.00, and is currently tracking at 31.76.

Looking at the chart, the next visible resistance level appears to be the $14.50 mark, which may be where bulls are hoping to take prices.

Prices have since dropped from earlier highs, with SOL currently trading at $13.07.

Register your email here to get weekly price analysis updates sent to your inbox:

Do you expect solana to recover from the damage caused by the FTX collapse? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Eliman Dambell

Eliman brings an eclectic point of view to market analysis, he was previously a brokerage director and retail trading educator. Currently, he acts as a commentator across various asset classes, including Crypto, Stocks and FX.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It

