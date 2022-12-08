Big Eyes Coin Could Soon Become Mainstream in The Crypto Market Like Solana and Quant – The Coin Republic

The crypto industry has been rapidly growing since Bitcoin (BTC) gained value and began to provide profit to users. A lot of cryptocurrencies have been launched attempting to replicate the success Bitcoin (BTC) enjoyed and although no one has surpassed it, a lot of cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL) and Quant (QNT) have enjoyed a lot of success and have reached unexpected heights.

Although these cryptocurrencies have done a lot of good for the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) world, it’s time for Big Eyes Coin (BIG) to have its time at the top of the crypto market.

Big Eyes Coin Could Become One Of The Pillars Of The Crypto Industry

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin that is looking to become one of the constants within the crypto industry. In a market that is notable for its volatility, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to become a source of stability for users within the crypto market.



While it’s easy to get lost staring at the adorable mascot that represents Big Eyes Coin (BIG), it has a lot more for its users to look at. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is intending to bring a lot of wealth into the DeFi community it is building and a good portion of this wealth will be used to help the ocean conservation effort.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has a lot more to offer to its community and with regular giveaways and real-life/virtual events, there will be a lot to engage its members. Some of these events will also be centered around the Big Eyes Coin Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection and some of these will also be given out to community members during the giveaways.

Solana is Topping the Ethereum Killer List Because of its Advantages



Solana (SOL) was built intending to promote the accessibility of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies and to serve as a rival and potentially, a replacement for Ethereum (ETH).

To achieve this, the Solana blockchain lets interested users build Decentralized Applications (dApps) and deploy smart contracts. The Solana blockchain is also highly secure, scalable, and fast, thanks to its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-History (PoH) consensus.

Transactions with the Solana (SOL) token are also very fast with very low transaction fees. The Solana blockchain can support over 2,000 transactions per second and all these advantages it has have made users give it the nickname, “Ethereum Killer”. This title is reserved for a small number of promising Ethereum (ETH) rivals and Solana seems to be the most promising cryptocurrency on the list.

Quant: The Operating System for Interconnectivity

Quant (QNT) serves as the native cryptocurrency of the Quant blockchain. The Quant blockchain has the notable reputation of being the first-ever blockchain operating system and it was designed to provide a solution to blockchain interconnectivity. The Quant blockchain is one of the most efficient ways to connect blockchains and it solves the interconnectivity problem with its Overledger system.

Under the network that Quant has provided, users can develop dApps and also deploy them across multiple blockchains at the same time. These then become Multi-Chain Applications (MApps) and the dApps or MApps on the Quant blockchain are powered by the Quant (QNT) cryptocurrency. To build dApps and MApps on the Quant blockchain, users will have to get licenses and these are also purchased using Quant (QNT) tokens.

