Beyah Islam Convicted Of Drug Trafficking Charges

Perry Man, Beyah Islam Basha Convicted Of Drug Trafficking Charges

(STL.News) A federal jury in Tallahassee convicted Beyah Islam Basha, 44, of Perry, Florida, of two counts of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The guilty verdict, returned yesterday, at the conclusion of a two-day trial, was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Evidence introduced during the trial revealed that Basha sold drugs to confidential sources working for law enforcement on multiple occasions: on July 7, 2021, a confidential source purchased approximately ¼ ounce of methamphetamine from Basha at his residence; on August 12, 2021, a second confidential source purchased approximately ¾ ounce of methamphetamine from Basha at his residence; on August 20, 2021, the second confidential source purchased an ounce of methamphetamine from Basha at his residence; and on August 25, 2021, an undercover DEA agent accompanied the second confidential source as they purchased 3 ounces of methamphetamine from Basha at his residence.

During the period of the controlled purchases, Basha was on house arrest for prior state court drug charges. Several cooperating witnesses testified that Basha had sold them methamphetamine from his home. One witness also described how Basha had provided them with $4000 and directions to purchase 9 ounces of methamphetamine in Tallahassee, given his travel limitations.

Basha’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee before United States District Judge Allen C. Winsor. Basha faces twenty-five years to life imprisonment, ten years to life supervised release, and a fine of up to $20,000,000.

This conviction resulted from a joint investigation by the Perry Police Department, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorney James A. McCain prosecuted the case.

The prosecution, part of an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) OCDETF, is a joint federal, state, and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations, and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to take down criminal organizations and seize assets.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today