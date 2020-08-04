Beverly Hills Joins Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation

Beverly Hills, CA (STL.News) Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman has joined Mayors across the country in asking everyone to make a long-term commitment to manage water resources more wisely by taking part in the Ninth Annual ‘Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation,’ August 1-31.

As part of the campaign, Mayor Friedman and his family are pledging to wash only full loads of laundry. The Wyland Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving the world’s oceans, waterways and marine life.

Although the emergency drought is over, the Stage C water restrictions in place in Beverly Hills urge residents to:

Continue to conserve in order to achieve 20% water reduction.

Prevent sprinkler runoff and adhere to the City’s watering schedules.

Report and correct leaks as soon as possible.

