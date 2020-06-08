Berkeley County woman Crystal M. Tress sentenced for theft of government property

(STL.News) – Crystal M. Tress, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced today to three years probation for stealing government property, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Tress, age 42, pled guilty to one count of “Theft of Government Property” in January 2020. Tress admitted to embezzling more $5,309.20 that belonged to the United States government while she was employed at the Veterans Canteen Service. The crime took place from April 2018 to March 2019 in Berkeley County.

Tress was also ordered to pay $5,309.20 in restitution.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley D. Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Department of Veterans Affairs Police investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE