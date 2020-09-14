Bell adds its first European authorized maintenance center to its support network

New Polish AMC provides maintenance for Bell 505 and Bell 407 aircraft

Fort Worth, TX (STL.News) Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today its first ever Authorized Maintenance Center (AMC) in Europe. The new AMC will provide maintenance for the Bell 505 and Bell 407 and is located near downtown Warsaw in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland.

“We are excited to announce Bell’s first AMC in Europe,” said Duncan Van De Velde. “It’s important to ensure local support to our customers, and with this new Polish AMC, it provides Bell operators a sense of security that they can have maintenance or work performed on their aircraft that has been vetted and approved by Bell. We are glad Aero Club will be providing local maintenance and support to customers. This added support is in addition to the services Bell’s Prague Service Center offers for heavier maintenance needs.”

Aero Club is one of the largest general aviation maintenance stations in Poland. It started its operations in 2001 and was granted maintenance organization Part-145 in 2004. Aero Club offers professional level of services and has long-standing experience in servicing various types of aircraft. The Aero Club is a sister company with the same ownership as JB Investments Sp. z o.o., a Bell Independent Representative (IR) in Poland since 2007.

“We are proud to provide maintenance services for Bell,” said Jan Borowski, President of Aero Club and JB Investments companies. “It’s exciting to be a part of Bell’s AMC network and to continue its excellency of providing unmatched support and service to its Polish customers. We are confident that combining our sales efforts with professional technical support will result in growing the Bell fleet in Poland.”

Bell established the AMC network to reinforce its commitment to enhancing local support to customers, so they can quickly and efficiently continue their operations. Bell supports customers in more than 50 countries in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.