BEL shares drop 0.61% as Sensex rises

Shares of the Bharat Electronics Ltd. traded at Rs 106.7 on BSE at 12:44PM (IST) on Tuesday, down 0.61 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 62.29 and a high of Rs 115.0.

Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up opening.

At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 28.46 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 3.75 per share and 4.18 times its book value, as per BSE data.

A total of 105,530 shares changed hands on the counter till 12:44PM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 77958.79 crore and is part of the Defence Contractor industry.

The scrip has been an outperformer , up 62.45 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 7.48 per cent gain in Sensex.

During the day, the stock moved between Rs 107.75 and Rs 106.5.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 51.14 per cent in the company as of 30-Sep-2022. FII and MF ownership in Bharat Electronics Ltd. stood at 17.72 per cent and 20.94 per cent, respectively.