Beaver County Man Adam Hosie Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Possessing Child Pornography

(STL.News) – A resident of Freedom, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 60 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release on his conviction of possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

United States District Judge Joy Flowers Conti imposed the sentence on Adam Hosie, age 25, of Freedom, Pennsylvania.

According to information presented to the court, on July 12, 2018, Hosie possessed images and videos in computer graphic files, the production of which involved the use of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, some of whom had not yet attained 12 years of age.

Assistant United States Attorney Heidi M. Grogan prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Brady commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, and the Western Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Hosie.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals, who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

