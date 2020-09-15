Bates City, MO Man, Daniel Dewayne Gregg Charged With Illegal Firearms, Drug Trafficking

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) A Bates City, Missouri, man has been charged in federal court after law enforcement officers seized nearly two dozen firearms and illegal drugs from his residence.

Daniel Dewayne Gregg, 57, was charged in a two-count criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, Sept. 11. The federal criminal complaint charges Gregg with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, law enforcement officers identified Gregg as a major supplier of methamphetamine trafficking following several controlled drug purchases. Officers executed a search warrant at Gregg’s residence on Friday, Sept. 11, and placed him under arrest.

Gregg told officers that he had been dealing crystal methamphetamine continuously for at least the past six months, the affidavit says. Gregg stated that he was a kilogram-level dealer of crystal methamphetamine and had sold, at a conservative minimum, at least 12 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine per month for the past six months. Gregg stated he had several large-scale customers who purchased at least a half-kilogram of methamphetamine from him at a time. Gregg said he purchased methamphetamine for $12,000 per kilogram and sold it for about $13,000 per kilogram.

Officers located a large firearms safe in the basement of Gregg’s residence that contained 22 firearms and a large amount of cash. Officers also searched Gregg’s vehicle and found 151.6 grams of methamphetamine, 436.5 grams of marijuana, and 207 prescription pills in unlabeled pill bottles. Officers also found methamphetamine inside a fanny pack. They found a loaded Smith and Wesson .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol on top of the fanny pack. Gregg told officers he had the firearm because he had been threatened by individuals wanting to do him harm, the affidavit says, and Gregg stated he had the firearm in case those individuals came to his residence to harm him.

The charges contained in this complaint are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Trey Alford. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Operation LeGend

Operation LeGend is a federal partnership with local law enforcement to address the increase in homicides and violent crime in Kansas City, Mo., in 2020. The operation honors the memory of four-year-old LeGend Taliferro, one of the youngest fatalities during a record-breaking year of homicides and shootings. Additional federal agents were assigned to the operation from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

