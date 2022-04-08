Barbour County: Noah Jacob Admits to Firearms Charge

Barbour County man, Noah Jacob Graham admits to firearms charge

ELKINS, W.V (STL.News) Noah Jacob Graham, of Philippi, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Graham, 20, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Graham, a person prohibited from having firearms, admitted to having a .44 magnum caliber revolver in June 2020 in Barbour County.

Graham faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today