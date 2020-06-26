Barbara Sowinski And Michael Sowinski Win $1m in New York Lottery

New York (STL.News) Barbara Sowinski of Blasdell and her son Michael Sowinski of Lackawanna are the latest jackpot winners on the popular Cashword X50 scratch-off ticket. Their ticket revealed ten words earning them their $1 million win.

“I took the ticket to the store to scan it,” explained Sowinski. “I was in shock when I realized it was a winner,” she continued.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on South Park Avenue in Buffalo. The Sowinski’s opted to split their $1 million one-time lump sum payment. Each will receive a net check totaling $335,900 after required withholdings.

The New York Lottery contributed $186,294,596 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts in Erie County during fiscal year 2018-2019.

