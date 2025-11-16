Bann Thai in Edwardsville, Illinois: Celebrating Eight Years of Authentic Thai Cuisine and Community Appreciation

(STL.News) Bann Thai in Edwardsville, Illinois, stands as one of the region’s most beloved destinations for authentic Thai cuisine. Celebrating its eighth anniversary in 2025, the restaurant continues to serve the community with flavorful dishes, warm hospitality, and a commitment to culinary excellence that has earned it loyal customers from across the Metro East. As part of the STL.News Business Directory, this listing highlights what makes Bann Thai exceptional and why it remains a must-visit dining spot for those who appreciate high-quality Thai food.

Bann Thai is a Trusted Local Favorite for Eight Years in Edwardsville, IL

Since opening its doors in 2017, Bann Thai has built a well-deserved reputation for consistency, freshness, and authentic flavors. Reaching the milestone of eight years in business is an accomplishment in any industry, especially within the competitive restaurant world. This anniversary reflects the owners’ dedication to providing guests with traditional recipes, handcrafted sauces, and a culinary experience that honors Thailand’s flavors.

Locals frequently praise the restaurant’s friendly atmosphere, attentive service, and the sense of community it embodies. Over the years, it has become a go-to location for family dinners, casual lunches, date nights, and celebrations. Its longevity is a testament to intense customer satisfaction and its ability to keep diners returning for more.

Authentic Recipes and Fresh Ingredients

What sets Bann Thai apart is its unwavering commitment to authenticity. The chefs draw from traditional Thai cooking methods, ensuring each dish is balanced with the signature elements Thai cuisine is known for—sweet, spicy, salty, and sour. Whether guests prefer mild dishes or crave bold spice, the menu offers something for every palate.

Popular favorites include Pad Thai, Drunken Noodles, Green Curry, Panang Curry, Basil Stir-Fry, and Tom Kha Soup. Every dish is prepared to order using fresh herbs, vegetables, and quality proteins. House-made curry pastes and classic Thai seasonings give each plate its distinct depth and aroma.

Vegetarian and gluten-free options are also available, making Bann Thai a welcoming destination for diners with dietary preferences or restrictions.

Comfortable Dining with a Welcoming Atmosphere

Bann Thai provides a warm, inviting dining room that complements its menu. Guests appreciate its clean, comfortable environment and the attentive service offered by a staff that strives to make every visit memorable. Whether guests dine in or order takeout, they experience the same level of care and attention to detail.

Over the years, the restaurant has maintained its reputation for hospitality, creating an atmosphere where customers feel like part of the Bann Thai family. This customer-first approach has significantly contributed to the restaurant’s eight successful years in business.

A Convenient Location for Metro East Diners

Located in Edwardsville, Bann Thai is conveniently accessible to residents, local professionals, and visitors exploring the area. Its location makes it an ideal stop for college students, families, and anyone seeking a flavorful and satisfying meal. The restaurant’s accessibility has helped it grow into a well-recognized culinary destination in the Metro East dining scene.

A Strong Commitment to Quality and Community

From the beginning, Bann Thai has remained committed not only to great food but also to being a valued part of the Edwardsville community. Their continued success and eight-year milestone reflect the relationships they have built with customers and the consistency they offer every day.

As they celebrate this anniversary, Bann Thai remains dedicated to providing exceptional meals, reliable service, and an authentic taste of Thailand. Their passion for cooking and community has turned first-time guests into long-term fans, helping the restaurant thrive in a competitive market.

Visit Bann Thai in Edwardsville

Bann Thai invites both new and returning guests to enjoy their carefully crafted dishes and welcoming environment. Whether you crave classic Thai comfort food or want to explore new flavors, the restaurant offers a memorable dining experience rooted in tradition.

For residents of the Metro East and visitors passing through, Bann Thai remains a standout choice—celebrating eight years of delicious Thai cuisine and looking forward to many more years of serving the Edwardsville community.

Bann Thai online reviews and ratings are as follows as of November 16, 2025:

Google – 4.5 Star ratings with more than 540 online customer reviews and ratings

– ratings with more than 540 online customer reviews and ratings Facebook – Not Rated – 100% recommended by 325 customer ratings and reviews – 3.1K followers – following 143 – unusually high recommendation

– – 100% recommended by 325 customer ratings and reviews – 3.1K followers – following 143 – unusually high recommendation Yelp – 4.3 Stars with 125 online customer reviews and ratings – unusually high for a Yelp rating

– with 125 online customer reviews and ratings – unusually high for a Yelp rating TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with only 21 online customer reviews and ratings – rated #13 out of 123 restaurants in Edwardsville, IL

– with only 21 online customer reviews and ratings – rated #13 out of 123 restaurants in Edwardsville, IL STL.Directory – Not Yet Rated

NOTE: These ratings are subject to change without notice, as consumers can publish 24/7/365.

Business hours:

Sunday – Noon – 8:00 pm

– Noon – 8:00 pm Monday – CLOSED

– Tuesday – 11:30 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:30 am – 9:00 pm Wednesday – 11:30 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:30 am – 9:00 pm Thursday – 11:30 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:30 am – 9:00 pm Friday – 11:30 am – 9:30 pm

– 11:30 am – 9:30 pm Saturday – 11:30 am – 9:30 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. Don’t hesitate to contact the restaurant to verify critical information, such as business hours.

Name, address, and phone (NAP):

Bann Thai

4 Clb Ctr Ct

Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Phone: 618-307-5894

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Additional resources: