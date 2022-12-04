Banks have ceded UPI space to nonbanking sector: RBI Dy Guv

Banks have ceded the unified payments interface space to non-banks, Reserve Bank of India deputy governor T Rabi Sankar has said. Sankar also said the RBI was considering more use cases for the expansion of the central bank digital currency (CBDC), like in the money market.

“UPI is a good example to understand how alert banks ought to be,” Sankar said, speaking at an industry conference organised by the Indian Banks Association on Saturday. “How’s it that a system of transactions between two bank accounts has evolved in a way where most of the business is owned by non-banks.”

Banks had failed to scale UPI during the early days and have now missed the bus, Sankar said. “Probably, the feeling was that these small-value transactions might be relatively too insignificant a bill to put your resources and effort into to develop the necessary technology and internal ecosystem.” He added: “When a revolutionary technology comes up, it might initially affect a small part of business. Scaling that up, improvising and innovating on that to affect the rest of the business, is just one small step away. You miss the first step, you miss the train.”

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) recently extended the deadline by two years for existing third-party apps to comply with its market share guidelines for the UPI network.

The NPCI mandate requires payment apps to hold no more than 30% market share in terms of payment volumes. The new deadline to comply with the rule is December 31, 2024.

Sankar said the RBI was satisfied with the UPI volume and implementing the market cap rule would lead to cost friction. “We have seen it, it is fine,” Sankar said. “Competition takes time to evolve, we’ll have to wait for it to evolve. And at this stage of time, probably implementing that would have cost some sort of friction in UPI.”

After implementing the pilot project for wholesale CBDC, the central bank is now looking at trying out CBDC using blockchain.

“We will try out many other use cases, the process is on,” Sankar said. “The next step would be trying out CBDC using blockchain. So, this mostly pilots are looking at various technologies and finding out what is best. So, we’ll try other technologies, and other use cases as well, including other money markets,” he said, adding: “I can’t tell you exactly what we will roll out, but it will be various types of transactions, various markets and money markets could be one of them. The wholesale CBDC pilots are continuing for now.”