Bank stocks riding high! Is there more steam left for this heavyweight sector?

The sell-off in the last two weeks of September notwithstanding, bank stocks have outperformed benchmark indices in the second quarter by a wide margin, with many of the frontline and mid-tier ones scaling 52-week highs.

The Nifty Bank has risen nearly 16% in July-September and scaled a record high of 41,840.15 points on September 15, on the back of broad-based gains in the pack. In the same quarter, the Nifty50 has risen over 8%.

14 bank stocks across private and public sector space hit 52-week highs in September. Despite the selling in the second half of September, Nifty Bank has lost only 2.3% against Nifty50 which has fallen by about 4%.

Healthy economic activity, a pick-up in credit growth and improvement in asset quality are the key drivers of the run-up in banking stocks.

For the September quarter, private sector lender

reported a strong 24 per cent loan growth, with domestic retail loans rising nearly 22 per cent on year.

Public sector banks have reported strong double-digit growth in loan books for the quarter.



Japanese investment bank-owned Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities believes that the overall performance of the sector was “fabulous” against the backdrop of ever-worsening macro headwinds.

“Over the medium term, a well-capitalized balance sheet, improving loan growth and lower credit cost forecast are positive catalysts that should allow valuation multiples to improve as macro stability returns,” the brokerage said in its report.

Despite the expected volatility in the market in the near term due to global uncertainties, experts are bullish on the sector and expect banks to outperform even in the current quarter.

Technical analyst Nagaraj Shetti at

Securities is bullish on stocks across public and private sector space and sees any dip in stocks as a buying opportunity.

“The set-up for the sector indicates that their outperformance will continue in the near term,” he said.

Shetti sees another 8-10% upside in stocks of public and private sector lenders.

Nifty Bank formed a strong base at 37,500 points, and Shetti expects the index to test 41,200-41,300 levels. This implies an upside of 5-6 per cent from the current levels.

