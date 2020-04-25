Bank Robbery Suspect Sought by Los Angeles, CA Detectives

West Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, are seeking the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of a bank robbery suspect.

On April 21, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., a bank robbery occurred at a bank near the 2200 block of Westwood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

A lone suspect entered the bank, presented a demand note and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Surveillance video in the area helped the detectives determine the suspect’s escape route and showed him drive away in a dark gray full-size Ford pick-up truck. The bed of the truck was full of junk at the time of the robbery.

The suspect is described as approximately 40-50 years old, male Hispanic or Asian, black hair, standing at approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, a blue bandana and gloves.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Robbery- Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, Detectives C. Marsden and M. Matsuda, at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.