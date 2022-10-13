Bank of England says stress test shows UK CCPs are 'resilient'



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People stand outside of the Bank of England in London, Britain, October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay



LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England said on Thursday that central counterparties (CCPs) in Britain’s financial system were “resilient” after publishing the conclusions of its first stress test for the bodies.

“While the stress test was exploratory, with no pass-fail assessments, the results are evidence of the overall resilience of the UK CCPs,” BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said in a statement.