Bank of England forced to intervene again after mini-Budget chaos

It announced at 7am that it would widen the scope of its daily gilt purchase operations to include the buying of index-linked gilts. An index-linked gilt is a Government bond with the interest rate on it linked to inflation.

It said: “These additional operations will act as a further backstop to restore orderly market conditions by temporarily absorbing selling of index-linked gilts in excess of market intermediation capacity.

“As with the conventional gilt purchase operations, these additional index-linked gilt purchases will be time-limited and fully indemnified by HM Treasury.”

The move came as the Pound dipped slightly in overnight trade and the yields on long-term Government gilts were close to levels reached in the mayhem after the Chancellor’s mini-Budget on September 23.

