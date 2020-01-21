Bank of America Achieves Carbon Neutrality

Meets Goal Year Early to Become Carbon Neutral for Its Operations

CHARLOTTE, NC (STL.News) Bank of America announced today that it has met its carbon neutrality goal a year ahead of schedule, pending third-party verification. The goal was accomplished by reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its facilities, purchasing 100 percent renewable electricity and buying carbon offsets for its remaining unavoidable emissions.

“We are delivering responsible growth by focusing on serving our clients, investing in our teammates, supporting the communities where we operate – AND by addressing important societal priorities,” said Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America. “Being carbon neutral is core to our $300 billion, 10-year environmental business initiative that is helping finance the transition to a low-carbon future.”

As part of Bank of America’s long-term commitment to lessen the environmental impact of its operations, the company has completed the following activities: