Baltimore: Kyle David Robinson Admits to Recruiting a Minor

Baltimore Sex Trafficker, Kyle David Robinson Admits to Recruiting a 14-Year-Old Minor Near a Group Home to Engage in Commercial Sex

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Kyle David Robinson, age 29, of Baltimore, Maryland pleaded guilty today to sex trafficking of a minor.

The plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; Chief Lisa D. Myers of the Howard County Police Department; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.

According to his plea agreement, Robinson knowingly recruited, enticed, transported, and advertised a 14-year-old female (Minor Victim 1) to engage in commercial sex acts for his own financial benefit. Robinson admitted that he was aware that Minor Victim 1 was 14-years old prior to advertising her for commercial sex.

Robinson approached Minor Victim 1 in May 2021 in his vehicle while Minor Victim 1 was sitting on the steps of near a group home where she resided. Robinson told Minor Victim 1 that he was a pimp and referred to himself as “Youngblood”. Despite Minor Victim 1 informing Robinson that she was a minor, Robinson asked for Minor Victim 1’s phone number and sent her a text message. The following day, Robinson picked up Minor Victim 1 from the group home and brought her to his residence.

As detailed in his plea, in May and June 2021, Robinson transported Minor Victim 1 to his residence on multiple occasions. On at least one occasion, Robinson engaged in unprotected sex with Minor Victim 1. After one interaction in which Robinson had intercourse with Minor Victim 1, Robinson told Minor Victim 1 that she had to “break herself” to him, took $50 from Minor Victim 1, and told Minor Victim 1 that she should call him “daddy”.

Robinson advised Minor Victim 1 to download a social media application for the purpose of communicating with potential commercial sex customers. Robinson then scripted responses to potential customers on Minor Victim 1’s behalf. Additionally, Robinson sent verbally hostile messages to Minor Victim 1 and instructed her to always keep her phone with her.

On June 4, 2021, in a text message with Minor Victim 1, Robinson informed Minor Victim 1 that he had to physically assault Victim 2, a 19-year-old female, for having a boyfriend. Robinson arranged for Victim 2 to reside at his residence and for Victim 2 to go on commercial sex dates. Like Minor Victim 1, Robinson had unprotected sex with Victim 2, and required Victim 2 to pay him money to associate with him.

As stated in his plea agreement, after law enforcement received information that Robinson offered young females for commercial sex, investigators arranged for an undercover agent to arrange for commercial sex. In a conversation with the undercover agent, Robinson told the undercover agent that he had young girls and that he had two teenagers available for an hour at the rate of $1,000. The undercover agent offered to pay $500 for half an hour with a tentative date and Robinson agreed. Later in the conversation, Robinson told the undercover agent that he had only one female available because of a conflicting school schedule.

On June 7, 2021, Robinson called the undercover agent to arrange for two victims, including Minor Victim 1, to have commercial sex with the agent at a hotel. Surveillance cameras captured Robinson and Minor Victim 1 as they entered the hotel for the commercial sex date. Within the hotel room, the undercover agent offered $750 to have sex with Minor Victim 1. Robinson then accepted the money for the sex date. Shortly after, law enforcement entered the room and apprehended Robinson and secured Victim 1.

Robinson faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison for sex trafficking of a minor. U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow has scheduled sentencing for July 22, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

This case was investigated by law enforcement agencies that are members of the Maryland Human Trafficking Task Force, formed in 2007 to discover and rescue victims of human trafficking while identifying and prosecuting offenders. Members include federal, state and local law enforcement, as well as victim service providers and local community members.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today