Baltimore County: Several People Stabbed in Towson After a Fight

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) On July 27 just before 11:30 p.m. police responded to the unit block of Acorn Circle, 21286 for a call of a fight. Upon arriving, officers discovered that all of the subjects had left the scene and six of them went to local hospitals.

The preliminary investigation revealed that several subjects who are known to each other were involved in an argument over a video that resulted in the stabbing. Afterward, everyone who was injured transported themselves to local hospitals. Several suspects have been arrested and their information will be released pending criminal charges.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE