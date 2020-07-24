Baltimore County Police Investigating Airbag Thefts an Emerging Trend

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Police are investigating a series of airbag thefts in Baltimore County since late June, targeting mostly Honda vehicles.

Since June 26 there has been a general increase in thefts from autos, but specifically airbags. Police have determined that most of the vehicles being targeted are Honda Civics and Honda Accords. The department has experienced thefts of airbags in the Lansdowne area of Precinct 1 Wilkens, the Rodgers Forge area of Precinct 6 Towson, and additional incidents in Precinct 4 Pikesville and Precinct 12 Dundalk.

Most of the thefts are occurring during the overnight hours and involve the suspect breaking out the driver side window of the vehicle and stealing the airbag out of the steering wheel.

Avoid These Thefts

In a number of cases where the suspects did not succeed in stealing an airbag, some type of anti-theft device was used. While most car alarms will not sound if only the glass window is broken out, a sounding alarm has prevented the theft in some instances. In cases where a steering wheel locking device has been used on the car, the thief was not able to steal the airbag. Police are recommending the use of these devices to deter the theft of airbags, and the theft of your vehicle. Make sure that your doors are always locked and try to park in a well lit area.

If you see a vehicle driving through your neighborhood slowly during the overnight hours, safely try to get a description of the vehicle and call 9-1-1 immediately. The sooner you call police, the sooner we are able to respond and are more likely to locate and stop the suspicious vehicle to determine if there is any criminal activity at foot.

If you are the victim of a theft from auto or theft of your airbag, contact police immediately by calling 410-887-2222. Make sure you have your airbag replaced by a dealership or certified repair shop as criminals are known to sell stolen airbags to less reputable auto repair shops.

