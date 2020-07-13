Baltimore County Police Investigating A Shooting: A Child Injured

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police are investigating a call for a shooting that injured a child this evening.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Derby Shire Circle, 21244 at 7:01 p.m. for a shooting. Officers found a child inside a residence suffering from a laceration that may have been caused by gunfire. The child was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Officers located and arrested the suspect after a brief foot-pursuit. A gun was recovered at the scene. The incident appears to be domestic-related and there is no further threat to the community.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. The Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit is responding to continue the investigation into this incident.

