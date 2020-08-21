Baltimore County Police: Auto Thefts on a Rise, Prevention Tips

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) There has been a spike in preventable auto thefts throughout Baltimore County. Since July 1, there have been 84 car thefts involving cars left running and unattended as well as keys and spare key fobs left in vehicles. These auto thefts could have been prevented. Leaving a car running, unattended and unlocked are what thieves look for when choosing a vehicle to steal.

According to the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, a car is stolen every 45 seconds. It is also reported that 95 percent of vehicles stolen did not have an anti-theft device and more than 60 percent of car thefts occurred at night. Most modern cars are equipped with standard anti-theft features that are beneficial when used.

Don’t give your car away. If a car is left running and unattended a traffic citation may be issued that carries a $70 fine and one point on a driver’s license.

Follow these simple tips to avoid having your car stolen:

Always lock your car doors.

Never leave your car running and unattended.

Remove and secure all valuables.

Never leave keys in your car. Always take them with you.

Make sure your car is equipped with an anti-theft device.

Remember, take your keys with you, remove your belongings and lock your doors.

