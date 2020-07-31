Baltimore County Police Arrested Artis McDaniel for Murder of Benjamin Knefel in Owings Mills

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) On July 3 just before 10 p.m. Baltimore County Police responded to the unit block of Richmar Road, 21117 for a shooting. Responding officers found the victim, Benjamin Knefel (31) of the unit block of Richmar Road, 21117, shot multiple times in the upper body. He was pronounced deceased by medics.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and another person argued with the victim as they stood on the parking lot of the location. During the argument, the suspect shot the victim. After the victim fell to the ground, the suspect shot the victim again and then fled the scene.

Artis McDaniel, III (19) of the unit block of Bonbon Court, 21136 was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and is held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE