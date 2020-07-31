Baltimore County Police Arrest Rapist Brandon Saunders

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police have been extensively investigating a rape that occurred last year in the parking lot of Loch Raven High School, 1212 Cowpens Road, 21286. An arrest warrant was obtained exactly a year to the date of the offense. Brandon Saunders, 29 years old, from the 3900 block of Eierman Avenue, 21206 was arrested at his home without incident on July 29. He is charged with first degree rape and first degree assault. He is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on $200,000 bail. Baltimore City police have an arrest warrant for Saunders based on a collaborative investigation for a rape that occurred in Baltimore City in October of 2019. Saunders has a $20,000 bail in the City case.

On July 28, 2019 the victim told police that she was in Baltimore City and needed a ride to a family member’s house after she had an argument with a friend. She had been waiting for a bus when the suspect made contact with her. He offered to take her where she needed to go. As they were in the car, she noticed the suspect was not going in the right direction. When the victim asked the suspect where they were going, he assaulted her inside the car. Suspect Saunders drove the victim to a secluded parking lot to the rear of Loch Raven High School where he brutally raped and attacked her. He constantly threatened to kill her and at times she lost consciousness during the attack. She was finally able to escape and ran towards Interstate 695 in hopes of flagging someone down since it was around 4:30 a.m. A passerby saw the victim walking along the shoulder of I-695 disheveled and bloodied from the attack and called 911.

