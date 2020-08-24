Baltimore County Police Arrest Jarvis Levy Benson after Rape of Woman in Towson

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police arrested suspect in Towson early Saturday morning after sexually assaulting a woman in the hopes that other possible victims may come forward.

Jarvis Levy Benson (32) was arrested by responding officers just after 2 a.m. when he was identified as the suspect who followed a woman into an alley as she was walking to her car, grabbed her, and raped her.

Police hope that anyone who may recognize Benson as a suspect in any other incident, or who has information on his involvement with any other incident, will contact detectives in the Special Victims Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Reward Offered

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.

Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP

Web tip: www.metrocrimestoppers.org

Mobile App: P3TIPS

